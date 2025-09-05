We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Rex Borschow Cohen

Age: 13 years young

Breed: Chihuahua/pitbull/dachshund/pug

Hobbies: Barking at any and all threats that deign walk by, especially the mailperson; snuggling 20/7; growling when we smother him but actually loving it; eating anything in sight, including entire chocolate bars; having a stomach of steel; tolerating two mamas who are obsessed with him.

Worst/Best Moment: Rex’s worst moment was when he masterminded the 2024 election (sorry, everyone!). Rex was sick of his moms having jobs and desperately wanted them to stay home all day and snuggle him. Also, he’s MAGA. Rex’s best moment was when he masterminded our relationship after tolerating 10 years of men who weren’t good enough for him or his mama.

Azza Cohen (she/her) is an award-winning documentary filmmaker who served as Vice President Kamala Harris's official videographer in the White House. She recently founded a production company with her wife, Kathleen, and is writing a book about visual sexism from a cinematographer's perspective. Uncover and address visual sexism alongside Azza every other week here on The Contrarian and on Instagram and Bluesky. The New Yorker distributed her film “FLOAT!” in 2023.