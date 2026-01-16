By Bryan Benitez

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Viv

Age: 10

Breed: Mutt

Hobbies: Eating food, getting into mischief, and eating things she is not supposed to.

Best Moment: Cuddling on the couch.

Worst Moment: Following a stranger into their home and getting lost for 4 hours.

Bryan Benitez is staff assistant at Democracy Defenders Fund.