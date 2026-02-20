Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Laila!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Laila
Age: 6 (we believe)
Breed: Boston Terrier
Hobbies: going on car rides and tanning outside
Worst/Best Moment: Worst moment is when she gets seizures and best is when finally eats her food.
Carlos Eduardo Espina is a nonprofit director, activist, and content creator who works to uplift the immigrant community through social media content, community organizing, and charitable causes.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Dogs like Laila make us appreciate every moment we have with them, even the tough ones. All of us who have moved mountains to keep our dogs comfy and happy are right here with you. Best wishes for more tanning days in the sun.