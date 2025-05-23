We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Mac. He responded to Jack when I was bringing him home, but that name was vetoed by his older sister, Elise. His shelter name was Tomfoolery, a moniker I started to understand when he decided my new sneakers were a chew toy. He’s affectionately known as MacOmar among Contrarian staff, as a nod to his Baltimore roots.

Age: Maybe 11 months. Mac was sprung from Humane Rescue Alliance on April 25, and his paperwork claimed he was about 10 months old.

Breed: Purebred mutt. Mac was found on the streets of Baltimore, apparently emaciated. He knows now that his belly will always be full.

Hobbies: Mac loves everyone and just wants to play, play, play. Because he’s a puppy, his main hobby is chewing—sometimes shoes, sometimes furniture, and sometimes my salad, but usually his toys.

Worst moment: His Aunt Rachel took him to a dog park, which he flat-out refused to leave. After 90 minutes, she had to drag him away. He’s still pouting about it.

Best moment: All, so far. He’s a seriously happy dog.