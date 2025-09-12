We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Ellie Copeland

Age: 8

Breed: Silky Terrier

Hobbies: Eating turkey sandwich meat (no added salt!). Going for extra-long walks to catch all the new smells. Getting belly rubs from the whole house. Taking long naps after playtime.

Worst/Best Moment: Once, when we were taking a walk, she alerted me to a snake that was near us. She saved our lives that day, and I’ll never forget it.

Morgan Copeland is the digital communications associate at The Contrarian.