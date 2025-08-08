We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Otto

Age: 6

Breed: Basenji

Hobbies: My hobby is squirrel.

Best Moment: When I caught a squirrel hiding in a recycling bin by knocking over the bin.

Worst Moment: When I lost the 2021 Politico Pups of Capitol Hill ruff-erendum after my opponent (a GOP senator’s spaniel) had his suspiciously mastiff pup-ular vote margin inflated by online bots. I hope my Contrarian fur-ends don’t roll over when bad humans in Texas try same with paw-tisan gerrymandering.

Tom Malinowski is a former member of Congress from New Jersey who was assistant secretary of state in the Obama administration.