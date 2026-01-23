The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Epstein's avatar
Karen Epstein
2h

Doesn't look like a Golden Retriever. Which is wrong - the photo or the label?

Reply
Share
2 replies
NANCY C WUSINICH's avatar
NANCY C WUSINICH
2m

Nala is adorable, but as Karen states below, doesn't look anything like any Golden Retriever I've ever seen???

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture