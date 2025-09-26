We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week, we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Janice

Age: Two years old (she’s a Pisces!)

Breed: Retriever mix

Hobbies: Janice is a social butterfly! She loves taking walks with her foster family (kids and other dogs included), hanging at a street festival, and keeping up on a hiking trail. Did you know she’s a champion cuddlebug and the “most chill and adaptable dog we’ve ever met,” per her fosters? It’s true, she’s the best of both worlds!

Best Moment: Sleeping on a California King with a heated blanket for the first time!

Janice is available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue, a Washington, D.C.,-based rescue serving adopters in D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia (if you’re outside of that, let’s talk!). We rescue our dogs from high-kill shelters in economically challenged areas. If you or someone you know might be interested in our paw-fect pal Janice, please contact us at foster@ruraldogrescue.com.

Ciera Griffin is the editorial associate at The Contrarian. She received a master of arts at the University of Notre Dame, concentrating on international peace, global affairs, and justice.