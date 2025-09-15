The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samantha Herscher's avatar
Samantha Herscher
1h

Please add stickers for your next drop!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Always a contrarian! Learned it from mom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture