It’s back: Contrarian merch available now for a limited time!

Shop Now

Find your fellow Contrarians in the crowd — whether you’re marching at No Kings on March 28 or challenging the status quo from wherever you stand.

This limited-time offering is only available to pre-order until midnight ET Sunday, February 23.

Gear for good

These products are made in the USA and the artwork is applied by union shops.

All proceeds go to fund critical litigation and resistance journalism to fight Trump and his cronies.



Pre-order your Contrarian gear now to support our work in style. Our work isn’t funded by billionaires or corporations — it’s made possible by Contrarians like you.

So get your merch today and know you’re helping fund litigation, encouraging independent journalism, and doing your part to boldly defend democracy!

Support in Style