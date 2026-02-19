The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arlene Nevland's avatar
Arlene Nevland
2h

Years ago a bad apartment owner refusing to maintain his property for the renters, lost the law suit and was forced to live in one of his apartments for 1 month. Wonder if that might apply to the detention centers that Kristi is so fond of, she could take her blanket and stay in a center for 1 month

Reply
Share
1 reply
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
2h

It's past time Democratic Governor's across America put their National Guard troops on notice that they may be called up in November to protect citizens voting rights from encroachment by the Federal Government via ICE or other forms of Federal police.

The Second Amendment clearly gives each State the authority to use its "armed militia" to protect its citizens from tyranny.

Let the Trump administration know we will do this if pushed.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture