Counter ICE

Join a General Strike, January 23

Labor unions and progressive religious leaders In Minnesota have organized a statewide general strike for Friday (Jan. 23) — to protest the killing of Renee Good by an immigration agent and daily abuse of immigrants including the recent detention of a 5-year-old boy in the Twin Cities..

ICE OUT OF MINNESOTA is calling for a day of “non-violent moral action” to demand the “immediate cessation” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the state. The general strike seeks a daylong “pause” of all economic activity — “no work, no school, no shopping” — making room for reflection and protest. There will be a march Minneapolis, beginning at 2 p.m. local time, as well as prayer vigils across the state.

Though centered in the midwest, this strike call has gone national, with the SEIU planning solidarity actions in cities from Seattle to Orlando to Boston to Phoenix. Find a protest near you here.

Help Targeted Community Members

If you’re looking to help vulnerable communities in the Twin Cities, Stand with Minnesota has a list of dozens of mutual-aid efforts and organizations to consider supporting.

The threat from ICE is not static. The agency is now targeting immigrant neighborhoods in Maine and could turn up in your community. When agents are out in force, many immigrants and citizens of color alike are afraid to leave their homes. Some ways to show solidarity:

Distribute know-your-rights cards.

Hand out whistles to blow if deportation agents are spotted in your neighborhood.

Create teams to monitor neighborhoods near schools and bus routes for federal agents.

Organize school carpools or grocery runs for vulnerable families.

Record federal agents (from a safe distance) and distribute evidence of abuses widely.

Demand a Fight Over Homeland Security Funding

Many Americans are horrified at the abuses of President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation regime. A supermajority — 77% — of Democrats want to “abolish ICE,” according to a new YouGov poll, along with 48% of independents and even 12% of Republicans.

Funding the Department of Homeland Security (which houses ICE) is part of budget negotiations that must be completed before Jan. 30. Senate passage will require a bipartisan vote, meaning Democrats have rare leverage to win spending cuts or at least impose meaningful reforms, including unmasking federal agents. As The Contrarian’s own Jen Rubin insists, the point is less the specific outcome. “The point is the fight” itself — and the opportunity to build a “groundswell of opposition.”

Indivisible.org is leading a campaign against ICE funding, with talking points and advice for contacting your members of Congress or paying a visit to local Senate offices this week while the upper chamber is in recess.

Keep Epstein in Focus

The Trump administration continues to flout Congress by not releasing the full Epstein Files. (The deadline was more than a month ago, and millions of pages have been withheld.) This is clearly a sore subject for the president, who flipped the bird at an auto worker who called out his association with the late pedophile. Pressure your representatives to insist that the administration comply with the law and expose the full rot of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network.

Prepare for a “Historic” Winter Storm

An extreme, potentially “historic” winter storm is expected to hit a wide swath of the United States this weekend — including states that don’t have the infrastructure to quickly clear snow and where power and other critical infrastructure could be hobbled for an extended period.

Before the storm, be sure to have shelf-stable food and drinkable water on hand. (Find local food banks here and here.) Check to see if you need to cover outdoor pipe fixtures or leave a drip on until it warms up. The Red Cross and Ready.gov have more tips.

If you need a warming center, check out locator tools from the Red Cross and DisasterAssistance.gov. Alternatively, dial 211; this free service can connect you to local warming centers, as can your local, non-emergency police/fire line.

Looking for ways to help those affected by the storms? Read through Rocky Mountain Human Services’ Tips for Supporting Vulnerable Community Members This Winter.

Below, find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life:

Contact Your Elected Officials

It can feel old-school (or even cringe), but calling your elected officials is effective in moving the political needle. This is true whether you’re calling to oppose an official’s stance or spur them into action that matches their rhetoric. Watch our how-to video here.

To reach the Washington, D.C. office of any House or Senate member, call the congressional switchboard at 202-224-3121. In the runup to big votes, you may have better luck reaching a human by calling the politician’s state or district office.

Common Cause has built a remarkable tool that lets you plug in your home address and receive a roster of contact information for the many politicians who represent you — from city council members to U.S. senators. When you’re ready to make a call, the League of Conservation Voters offers a comprehensive guide on best practices.

E-mail from constituents can be effective too. Democracy.io has a one-stop tool to email your Senators and Representatives.

Find out more at: Common Cause; LCV; Democracy.io.

Get Active with Neighbors

No group has channelled the energies of the anti-Trump coalition more effectively than Indivisible. The group focuses on empowering local activists who come together in periodic, nationwide mobilizations that stretch from big, blue cities to sleepy red-state towns. (Watch Jen Rubin’s interview with Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin on the tactics of effective resistance).

If you’re more comfortable organizing on a Reddit forum or a Discord server than a living room potluck, try the newest player on the activist block: 50501.org. And if you’re just looking to make a difference on your own, Mobilize.us offers an array of local volunteer opportunities, petitions, and events.

Find out more at: Indivisible.org, where you can read the handbook and find an active group in your area or start one of your own. Discover 50501.org’s “Welcome Guide” here. Or click your state at Mobilize.us to find an action that works for you.

Guarantee Your Vote

Trump & Co. are committed to gerrymandering and voter-suppression — including purging voter rolls of supposedly ineligible or “inactive” voters — because they’re afraid of the power of your vote. Don’t be intimidated. Vote.org offers a one-stop shop to double-check your registration status; if you’re not registered, you can sign up in minutes online. The group also offers a toolkit to begin a voter registration drive of your own. The Fair Elections Center has compiled a helpful, state-by-state resource (click the map) that will alert you to registration deadlines and help you find your polling location.

Find out more at: Vote.org, Fair Elections Center. A federal mail-in voter registration form is also available in many languages here.

Help Flip the House

The best near-term hope for restoring American checks and balances is flipping the House of Representatives in November. Swing Left is a progressive organization focused on 33 key House seats for the 2026 midterm —19 GOP-held seats to target and 14 Democratic seats to defend. Around since 2016, Swing Left solicits donations for these high-impact races and organizes grassroots volunteers.

Find out more at: Swing Left.

Support Pro-Democracy Organizations

In the fight against authoritarian overreach, the United States is lucky to have a robust civil society with institutional knowhow. Connect with groups that are engaged in the good fight on behalf of civil liberties, racial justice, immigrant rights, and veterans issues.

Find out more at: American Civil Liberties Union, American Immigration Council, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Brennan Center, Color of Change, Common Cause, Native American Rights Fund, Public Citizen, VoteVets.

Run for Office

If you’re ready to take a leap into politics yourself, Run For Something can help you get off the ground. The organization has built an impressive pipeline of progressive talent to reshape our politics — from local races up to members of Congress. Founded by millennial author and activist Amanda Litman (watch her interview with Jen Rubin here), Run for Something specifically recruits next-generation candidates. But the organization offers resources for first-time candidates of all ages, including logistical support to help run “efficient, strategic, grassroots, driven campaigns.”

Find out more at: RunforSomething.net

Consider a Boycott

In capitalist America, one of the most powerful ways to vote is with your pocketbook. Withholding spending can send a powerful signal to corporations that they should think twice before collaborating with the Trump administration or complying with its culture-war marching orders.

Protests at Tesla dealerships played a role in pushing Elon Musk out of his destructive White House stint as unofficial co-president. The Rev. Jamal Bryant has led a consumer boycott of Target, which abandoned its once-robust DEI commitments after Trump’s election, leading to several quarters of reduced revenue. Home Depot, Hilton, and Amazon have all been hit by recent anti-MAGA consumer protests. These protests are effective. Boycotts of Avelo Airlines helped spur that budget carrier to end its deportation-flight contract with ICE. Spotify similarly stopped airing ICE recruitment ads after consumer backlash.

The activist group Choose Democracy has a solid boycott tracker. Also check out the list at BoycottHere.com.

Find out more at: BoycottHere; Boycott Central; TeslaTakedown; WeAintBuyingit; Groundavelo.

Support Nonprofit Media

In an age of right-wing billionaire takeovers of once-great newspapers, broadcast networks, and social media platforms, supporting independent media outlets has never been more critical. Some of our favorites include ProPublica, Mother Jones, and local outlets such as the Barbed Wire in Texas, the Minnesota Reformer, the Tennessee Holler, and the Mississippi Free Press.

