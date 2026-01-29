The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Lindstrom's avatar
Lisa Lindstrom
25m

Thank you for these tips, keep em coming!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Friend's avatar
Susan Friend
3m

Thanks for this very helpful piece on the ways we can fight back against the trump regime and ICE. Meanwhile here's something to cheer you up. Melania's film, which opens Friday, has been so poorly received that Craig's List is offering $50 to viewers willing to sit through the entire grotesque picture. For punishment like that I think the fee should be at least $500.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture