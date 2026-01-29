Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Keep Up the Fight Over Homeland Security Funding

The fight is ongoing! Thanks to pressure from constituents outraged over Immigration and Customs Enforcement killings, Senate Democrats (and a couple Republicans) blocked a Republican-authored budget package that includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Because 60 votes are required for passage, Democrats have leverage to insist on meaningful reforms and/or reduce DHS funding. (As The Contrarian’s own Jen Rubin insists, the point is less the specific outcome. “The point is the fight” itself.) Indivisible is leading a campaign to keep up the pressure “make sure Dems don’t accept empty reforms and call that a win.” The group offers talking points and advice for contacting your Senators.

Join or Support a Nurses’ Strike

National Nurses United has organized a “Week of Action” to protest the brutal slaying of Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol in Minneapolis. (Watch The Contrarian’s coverage of an event in Portland, Oregon, here.) A nationwide vigil is planned to honor Pretti’s life on Feb.1 outside of VA facilities at 6 p.m. local time.

Join a National Shutdown, Jan. 30

In response to the killing of Pretti, Minnesota student organizers, with the support of 50501, are promoting a National Shutdown on Jan. 30. Building on last week’s general strike in Minnesota, the aim of the shutdown is simple: “No school. No Work, No Shopping.”

Ride For Pretti

In addition to being a nurse, Pretti was an avid cyclist, and the bike community has organized nationwide rides this Saturday as a rolling memorial. Find a ride near you here.

Find an ICE Out Rally Near You

Action Network has a map of upcoming “ICE Out” rallies, protests, and other events nationwide.

Help Targeted Community Members

If you’re looking to help vulnerable communities in the Twin Cities, Stand with Minnesota has a list of dozens of mutual-aid efforts and organizations.

The threat from ICE is not static. The agency targeted immigrant neighborhoods in Maine and could turn up in your community. When agents are out in force, many immigrants and citizens of color alike are afraid to leave their homes. Some ways to show solidarity:

Distribute know-your-rights cards.

Hand out whistles to blow if deportation agents are spotted in your neighborhood. (You can connect with activists distributing free 3D-printed whistles here.)

Print out zines (in English and Spanish) with advice for reporting ICE activity in your area to local advocacy groups.

Create teams to monitor neighborhoods near schools and bus routes for federal agents.

Organize school carpools or grocery runs for vulnerable families.

Learn the SALUTE method for documenting the presence of federal agents.

Record federal agents (from a safe distance, please) and distribute evidence of abuses widely.

Contact the House Judiciary Committee’s whistleblower tip line to report illegal activities by a federal agency or agent.

Mark Your Calendars

The next No Kings protest has been called for March 28. (Watch Jen Rubin’s interview with Indivisible founder Ezra Levin to learn more.)

Keep Epstein in Focus

The Trump administration continues to flout Congress by not releasing the full Epstein Files. (The deadline was more than a month ago, and millions of pages have been withheld.) This is clearly a sore subject for the president, who flipped the bird at an auto worker who called out his association with the late pedophile. Pressure your representatives to insist that the administration comply with the law and expose the full rot of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network.

See our list of standing resources here.