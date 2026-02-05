The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
1h

Thank you for providing such a detailed to-do list. With something for everyone!

Reply
Share
Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
29mEdited

I’ve called both of my Democratic Senators and my Democratic Representative to ask them to insist on full release of the Epstein files with the only redactions being names and identifying information of the victims. I’ve done this several times, including today.

I’ve purchased whistles and handed them out in my building and my church.

I’m 85 and disabled, so that is what I can do.

Thank you for standing strong against this fascistic regime, your organization is very valuable to the ending of the criminal cabal in Washington.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture