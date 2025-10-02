The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Call Me Ish's avatar
Call Me Ish
3m

I am so sick of our tax dollars paying for Corey and Kristi to make the beast with two backs while on the Gestapo Tour 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture