Irena
1h

Yes, "it’s the immediate responsibility of Congress, which has done so much to enable and encourage Trump’s historic abuses, to step up to its official constitutional role as the people’s representative and check on the other branches." In this morning's interview on "Face the Nation", Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the feds were preventing any other department to investigate the shooting. He also said the murdered man had a license to carry and that the gun was never drawn/used. What is really horrible is the people who choose NOT to believe what they see because they cannot admit they elected the real criminal.

Arkansas Blue
23m

The main problem of all those fascists at the top seems to be their equating the entire US population to their so very ignorant maga base.

The robber barons, of course, have their own agenda and will continue to support the fascists.

George Orwell, wherever he is, is thinking, "I never thought the state would actually expect their citizens to believe what they are told, rather than what they see with their own eyes, in real lfe."

