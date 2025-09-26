Comey's Indictment is the 'Break Glass' Moment

This week, former FBI Director James Comey was formally indicted by a federal grand jury, another brazen attempt by the Trump administration to use the federal government to go after his perceived enemies.

Jen got the chance to break down the logistics of the indictment and the ongoing weaponization of the DOJ with Andrew Weissmann. He served as general counsel of the FBI, was lead prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s Special Council, and is now professor of practice at the NYU School of Law.

This, quite simply, is a ‘break glass’ moment in American politics.

To keep supporting our independent journalism and help fund litigation against the Trump regime, pick up some limited-edition merch: shop.contrariannews.org