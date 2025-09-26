The Contrarian

Comey's Indictment is the 'Break Glass' Moment
Comey's Indictment is the 'Break Glass' Moment

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s Special Council, explains the legality and logistics behind the indictment
Andrew Weissmann
Sep 26, 2025
This week, former FBI Director James Comey was formally indicted by a federal grand jury, another brazen attempt by the Trump administration to use the federal government to go after his perceived enemies.

Jen got the chance to break down the logistics of the indictment and the ongoing weaponization of the DOJ with Andrew Weissmann. He served as general counsel of the FBI, was lead prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s Special Council, and is now professor of practice at the NYU School of Law.

This, quite simply, is a ‘break glass’ moment in American politics.

