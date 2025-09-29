The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
4h

The time for talking about this is long since over, Harry. Our country's future as a democracy is on the line. Do not ignore the signs.

“Universities, law firms, media corporations, the titans of industry … have been so quick to kneel before a tyrant,” Kamala Harris said.

It is very quickly becoming "too little to late". The Autocratic Fascists in our Congress, White house and Supreme now have a stranglehold on our democracy. They now have the power to trample our democracy and they are doing just that right now.

Norm Eisen (or someone) had better get a case going to indict Trump's treasonous activity and it had better happen SOON.

I am confident that if he is not impeached soon America will no longer have an election to look forward to, to correct the evil we elected into office in 2024.

2026 will be "a day late and a dollar short".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture