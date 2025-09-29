Comey Before the Storm
In the wake of the shocking indictment of James Comey, Harry convenes DOJ veterans Paul Fishman and Mimi Rocah, plus political analyst Jonathan Alter, to discuss the seismic implications for the rule of law. The panel then breaks down the stunning details of the bribery scandal that’s quickly enveloping immigration czar Tom Homan.ends with a turn toward some hopeful news: the return of Jimmy Kimmel to TV screens and the small respite it signals for freedom of speech.
The time for talking about this is long since over, Harry. Our country's future as a democracy is on the line. Do not ignore the signs.
“Universities, law firms, media corporations, the titans of industry … have been so quick to kneel before a tyrant,” Kamala Harris said.
It is very quickly becoming "too little to late". The Autocratic Fascists in our Congress, White house and Supreme now have a stranglehold on our democracy. They now have the power to trample our democracy and they are doing just that right now.
Norm Eisen (or someone) had better get a case going to indict Trump's treasonous activity and it had better happen SOON.
I am confident that if he is not impeached soon America will no longer have an election to look forward to, to correct the evil we elected into office in 2024.
2026 will be "a day late and a dollar short".