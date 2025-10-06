Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
For those who don't know Chicago, this is a rendering of "The Bean," a sculpture downtown that literally bends your reality.
A true mirror of the frightening times we are in. Great cartoon.