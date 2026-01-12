The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Neera Tanden

Fed Independence, ICE Out for Good, and ACA Subsidies
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Neera Tanden's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Neera Tanden
Jan 12, 2026

Thank you The Contrarian, Valerie Monroe, Ellie Leonard, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Dianne Mize, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Neera Tanden! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture