Thank you The Contrarian, Ann Telnaes, Cash Flow Collective, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance
A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 12/18
Dec 18, 2025
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Recent Posts