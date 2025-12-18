The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Joyce Vance

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 12/18
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Joyce Vance's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Joyce Vance, and Norman Eisen
Dec 18, 2025

Thank you The Contrarian, Ann Telnaes, Cash Flow Collective, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture