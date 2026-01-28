Thank you Memoiring Book Club, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Sarah C. Jones, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Jim Acosta! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Jim Acosta
No Kings 3/28, calls to impeach Noem, ICE resistance in Minneapolis, and more
Jan 28, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
