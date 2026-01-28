The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Jim Acosta

No Kings 3/28, calls to impeach Noem, ICE resistance in Minneapolis, and more
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jim Acosta's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Jim Acosta, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Jan 28, 2026

Thank you Memoiring Book Club, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Sarah C. Jones, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Jim Acosta! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture