Thank you Sara Nolan, Caro Henry, Kelli Pryor, Sally French Wessely, Gina Glantz, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with AG Matthew J. Platkin! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with the Contrarians ft. AG Matt Platkin
Resistance in hope, ICE out of control, & more
Jan 15, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
