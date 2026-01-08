Thank you Valerie Monroe, The Matriark Newsletter, Caro Henry, Sally French Wessely, Debbie Hupp, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Randi Weingarten! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Randi Weingarten join Jen and Norm for another episode of CWC!
Jan 08, 2026
∙ Paid
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Authors
Randi Weingarten
Writes Randi Weingarten Subscribe
Recent Posts