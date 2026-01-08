The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with the Contrarians

Randi Weingarten join Jen and Norm for another episode of CWC!
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Randi Weingarten's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Randi Weingarten, and Norman Eisen
Jan 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you Valerie Monroe, The Matriark Newsletter, Caro Henry, Sally French Wessely, Debbie Hupp, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Randi Weingarten! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture