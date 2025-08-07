The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians & Marc Elias

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 08/07
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Marc Elias's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Marc Elias
, and
Norman Eisen
Aug 07, 2025
∙ Paid
31
18
Share

Thank you

Christopher Benson
,
Adam Marc
,
Caro Henry
,
Amy Kell
,
Alene N.
, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring
Marc Elias
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture