The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with the Contrarians 8/28

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 8/28
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Eddie Vale's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Eddie Vale
, and
Norman Eisen
Aug 28, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

Thank you

Elizabeth Grey
,
Caro Henry
,
Juan Proaño
,
Karen Hinton
,
Michael Broder
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest
Eddie Vale
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture