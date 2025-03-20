Thank you, , , , and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with the Contrarians 3/20
A recording from the 03/20 Coffee With The Contrarians LIVE
Mar 20, 2025
∙ Paid
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Recent Posts