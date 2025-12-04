The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 12/04

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarian LIVE 12/04
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Katie Phang
, and
Norman Eisen
Dec 04, 2025
∙ Paid

Thank you

Caro Henry
,
Dee Batiste
,
Sally French Wessely
,
Amy Kell
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest
Katie Phang
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture