The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with the Contrarians 11/17

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 11/17
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Simon Rosenberg
Nov 17, 2025
∙ Paid

Thank you

Ann Telnaes
,
Adam Marc
,
Rabbi Joshua Hammerman
,
Brenda Elthon
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest
Simon Rosenberg
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture