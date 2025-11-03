The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 11/03

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 11/03
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jeremy Ben-Ami's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Jeremy Ben-Ami
, and
Norman Eisen
Nov 03, 2025
∙ Paid
40
26
Share

Thank you

Naomi Krueger
,
Caro Henry
,
Kelli Pryor
,
Sally French Wessely
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest
Jeremy Ben-Ami
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture