The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
22
18

Coffee with The Contrarians 10/15

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/15
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jeremy Ben-Ami's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Jeremy Ben-Ami
Oct 15, 2025
22
18
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Valerie Monroe
,
Dianne Mize
,
Caro Henry
,
Kelli Pryor
,
Jeeni Criscenzo
, and many others tuning into Coffee with Contrarians featuring Jeremy Ben-Ami! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture