The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 10/08

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/08
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Adam Klasfeld
Oct 08, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Thank you

Adam Marc
,
Dianne Mize
,
Caro Henry
,
Cathy R. Payne
,
Dawn Rosenberg McKay
, and many others for tuning Coffee with Contrarians featuring
Adam Klasfeld
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture