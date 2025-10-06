The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 10/06

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/06
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Juan Proaño
Oct 06, 2025
∙ Paid
9
6
Share

Thank you

The Contrarian
,
Valerie Monroe
,
Memoiring Book Club
,
Adam Marc
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Norman Eisen
and
Juan Proaño
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture