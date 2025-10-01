The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 10/01

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/01
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jeremy Ben-Ami's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Jeremy Ben-Ami
, and
Norman Eisen
Oct 01, 2025
∙ Paid
41
8
Share

Thank you

The Contrarian
,
Adam Marc
,
Dianne Mize
,
Richard DeWald
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians featuring
Jeremy Ben-Ami
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture