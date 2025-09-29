Coffee with The Contrarians 09/29

Live Chats

Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.

Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.

Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.

Plus, breaking legal and political news.

Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.