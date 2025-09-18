The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 09/18

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 09/18
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Ben Wikler's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Ben Wikler
Sep 18, 2025
∙ Paid
8
4
Share

Thank you for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring

Ben Wikler
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture