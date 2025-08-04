The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
16
6

Coffee with The Contrarians 08/04

A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Adam Klasfeld
, and
Norman Eisen
Aug 04, 2025
∙ Paid
16
6
Share

Thank you

Adam Marc
,
Amy Kell
,
Cathy R. Payne
,
Kris Haig
,
Dawn Rosenberg McKay
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring
Adam Klasfeld
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture