The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 05/15

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 0/15
Norman Eisen's avatar
Joyce Vance's avatar
Norman Eisen
and
Joyce Vance
May 15, 2025
∙ Paid
23
9
Share

Thank you

Adam Marc (he/him)
,
Marissa Levine
,
Rev. Cameron Trimble
,
Mnera
,
Mike Harkreader
, and many others for tuning into special Coffee with The Contrarians with
Joyce Vance
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture