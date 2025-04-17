Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 04/17

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 04/17
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ben Wikler's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Ben Wikler
, and
Norman Eisen
Apr 17, 2025
∙ Paid
15
5
Share

Thank you

Grace Alexandra Hayden
,
Valerie Taylor
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Greg Conners
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with
Ben Wikler
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. See you next week!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
Ben Wikler's avatar
Ben Wikler
Writes Ben Wikler Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen's avatar
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/16
  Norman EisenJennifer Rubin, and Harry Litman
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/10
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/09
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/07
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/03
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/02
  Norman EisenJennifer Rubin, and Sarah Godlewski
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/31
  Norman EisenAsha Rangappa, and The Contrarian