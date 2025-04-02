Playback speed
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/02

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 04/02
Norman Eisen
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Sarah Godlewski
Apr 02, 2025
∙ Paid
Thank you

Anna Wharton
,
Jamie Schler
,
Elise Labott
,
Phil and Maude
,
Bernadette E. Kazmarski
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with
Sarah Godlewski
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
Sarah Godlewski
Writes Sarah Godlewski Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
