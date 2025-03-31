Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
19
17

Coffee with The Contrarians 03/31

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians 03/31
Norman Eisen
,
Asha Rangappa
, and
The Contrarian
Mar 31, 2025
∙ Paid
19
17
Share

Thank you

Margit's Musings
,
Alice Landrum
,
Jeff Eggers
,
Meredith Blake
,
Ellen Liliedahl
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with
Asha Rangappa
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
The Contrarian
Asha Rangappa
Writes The Freedom Academy with Asha Rangappa Subscribe
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/27
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/26
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/24
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with the Contrarians 3/20
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/19
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with the Contrarians 03/17
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/13
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin