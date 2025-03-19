Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
5

Coffee with The Contrarians 03/19

A recording from the 03/17 Coffee With The Contrarians LIVE
Norman Eisen
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 19, 2025
∙ Paid
1
5
Share

Thank you

Michael Podhorzer
,
Jennifer Wells
,
Carolyn Marks Blackwood
,
Regina Cash-Clark
,
Reba
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with the Contrarians 03/17
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/13
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with the Contrarians 03/12
  Jennifer RubinNorman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/10
  Norman Eisen and Joyce Vance
Coffee With The Contrarians 03/06
  Jennifer Rubin and Harry Litman
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/05
  Jennifer Rubin and Harry Litman
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/03
  Jennifer Rubin and Harry Litman