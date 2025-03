Apologies for the technical difficulties this morning, folks! Since many of you were unable to view today’s episode of Coffee with The Contrarians, we’re posting a recording of it FREE for all subscribers to enjoy. PAID subscribers can return anytime to watch all other episodes — even if you miss the live!

Thank you for tuning into our special edition of Coffee with The Contrarians with Harry Litman! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!