The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Coffee with Contrarians ft. Katie Phang

5th Circuit mass detention decision, Bad Bunny's joyous halftime show, & Ghislaine Maxwell deposition
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Feb 09, 2026

Thank you for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians featuring Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture