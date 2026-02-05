Thank you Caro Henry, Elaine Cimino, Alene N., Dawn Rosenberg McKay, CO, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Juan Proaño and April Ryan! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
Coffee with Contrarians ft. April Ryan & Juan Proaño
DHS funding, ICE terrorizing the Latino communities & the fall of the Washington Post
Feb 05, 2026
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
