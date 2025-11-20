The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians and Dan Pfeiffer 11/20

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 11/20
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Dan Pfeiffer's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Dan Pfeiffer
, and
The Contrarian
Nov 20, 2025
∙ Paid

Thank you

Valerie Monroe
,
Almut | The Weary Pilgrim
,
Dianne Mize
,
Judy Parady
,
Karen Richards
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest
Dan Pfeiffer
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture