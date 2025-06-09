The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
10

Coffee with Contrarians 6/9

BREAKING NEWS from Los Angeles with April Ryan and Juan Proaño
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Juan Proaño
, and
April Ryan
Jun 09, 2025
7
10
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Elliot Jurist
,
William Larry Groves
,
Carla Atkinson
,
Michael Broder
,
Mona Mona
, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture