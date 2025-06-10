The Contrarian

Bob Egbert
The best description of Beast that I've read.

Patrick
For one thing, the lack of any policy paper, coherent plan, or any evidence of strategy in the way the tariffs were implemented suggests that the Trump regime will enter "talks" with a similar lack of strategy and preparation. If Trump gets something he thinks he can package as a "win", he'll take it. If he thinks he can make it look like a concession he'll take it.

He will, no matter what, leave some residual tariffs there, just to look like he hasn't given anything up, and that he is still "tough".

I would be shocked if we get a concession from China beyond just relieving some of their response to the initial tariffs.

And if his "team" thinks there is strategy or a plan (which I remain unconvinced of), he'll in a moment blow the whole thing up once he gets something he can convince people corresponds to a "win". Rug pull time.

