China is not scared of Trump: Peter Harrell & Tom Malinowski on tariffs, Trumpian alliances & more

Former congressman Tom Malinowski and former member of Biden’s Security Council and Economic Council Peter Harrell joined Jen to talk about Trump’s cockamamie and illegal tariff scheme and more- damaged alliances, a tariff policy without strategic thinking, and the long-term implications of reduced immigration. “The pain is only just beginning to be felt,” Tom said.

Peter E. Harrell is a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He also serves as an attorney advising companies and investors on international legal, regulatory, and geopolitical risks. As a member of Carnegie’s American Statecraft program, Harrell’s research focuses on issues of U.S. domestic economic competitiveness, trade policy, and the use of economic tools in U.S. foreign policy. From January 2021 through 2022, Harrell served at the U.S. White House as senior director for international economics, jointly appointed to the National Security Council and the National Economic Council.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.