The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
4h

This militarization was all described in Project 2025. Trump himself did not just allude to this happening but promised it in numerous pre election speeches.

We are getting exactly what 76 million people voted for, autocratic Fascism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Never before has a president targeted me personally based on where I live or with whom I hang out. Not long ago, Trump called me and all Democrats "scum." No president, not Nixon, not Reagan, not the Bushes, did that. And yes, this is meanwhile, as the author mentions, TRUMP was once a Democrat, lived in a city, built in cities that he denigrates and puts under martial occupation.

It's sick. It has to stop. Thanks to Gov. P. for saying so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture